1ST Source Bank Has $12.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.
NYSE JPM traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $365.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
