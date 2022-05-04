1ST Source Bank Has $26.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

