1ST Source Bank Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $92,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.31. 48,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $176.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

