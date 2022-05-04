1ST Source Bank Sells 5,624 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. 1st Source comprises about 21.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 30.22% of 1st Source worth $371,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,636. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

