1ST Source Bank Sells 845 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 752,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 150,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 93,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,838. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

