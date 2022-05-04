$2.05 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $19.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $19.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.45 to $21.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.53. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

