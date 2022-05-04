200,000 Shares in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HORIU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 2,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

