22,593 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after buying an additional 114,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,172,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

NorthWestern Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.