2,620 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

NYSE ANTM opened at $498.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

