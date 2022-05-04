$33.01 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $148.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 165,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $10,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,071,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

