34,603 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $5,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,995. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 over the last 90 days.

BATRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

