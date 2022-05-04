35,139 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.06% of NICE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.13. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.90.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

