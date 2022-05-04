3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of TGOPF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.