422,661 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Investors Bancorp comprises 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,360 shares of company stock worth $8,927,130. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

