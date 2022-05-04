427 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,656. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

