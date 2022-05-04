$43.53 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) will report sales of $43.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the lowest is $38.16 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $35.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $170.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 386,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

