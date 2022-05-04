450,000 Shares in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXDU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.