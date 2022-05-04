492 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

