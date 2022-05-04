61,822 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,917,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 160,915 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,734,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,127. The firm has a market cap of $778.85 million, a PE ratio of 241.91, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

