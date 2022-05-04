$62.50 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $62.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $266.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $278.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $347.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

