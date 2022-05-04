$64.35 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post $64.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $267.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 561,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $854,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

