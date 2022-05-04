65,756 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,598,000. SVB Financial Group makes up 3.9% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned 0.11% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $757.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,995 shares of company stock worth $5,387,559 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $516.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $479.10 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.