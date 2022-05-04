766,649 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 766,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,488,000. Fortive makes up approximately 5.1% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covea Finance owned about 0.21% of Fortive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

