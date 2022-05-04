810,782 Shares in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Inception Growth Acquisition comprises about 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,500,000.

IGTAU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,300. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

