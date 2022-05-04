925 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. 6,759,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,178. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

