AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,488 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $147,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.39. 157,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

