AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,359,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $996,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

