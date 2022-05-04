ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $328,462.13 and $44,107.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018471 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.