Adappter Token (ADP) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Adappter Token coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Adappter Token has a market cap of $21.08 million and $618,444.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adappter Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adappter Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00222539 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00446949 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,478.39 or 1.83282123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token was first traded on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 748,100,180 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Adappter Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adappter Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adappter Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adappter Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adappter Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.