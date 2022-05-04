Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ADPT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 59,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,636. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $43.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

