Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

ADBE stock traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.44. 181,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.04 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

