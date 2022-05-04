AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. GAM Holding AG grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

