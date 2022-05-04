AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,957,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,069,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,457,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AerCap by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after purchasing an additional 292,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AER opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

