AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $156.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AGCO by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

