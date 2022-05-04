AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 1,106,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,202,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 639.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 89,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

