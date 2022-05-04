Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

AEM opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

