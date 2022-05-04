AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 67,528 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Proto Labs comprises about 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 152,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

