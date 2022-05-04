AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 67,528 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Proto Labs comprises about 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 152,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $106.06.
PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
