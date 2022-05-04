AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. 9,179,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

