AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.0% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 37,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,900. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

