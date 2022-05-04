AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.57. 791,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,797. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.64.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

