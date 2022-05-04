AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

VIG stock traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $158.54. 1,729,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,027. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

