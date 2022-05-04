AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $8.81 on Wednesday, hitting $213.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,132. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

