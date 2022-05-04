Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,710.0 days.

Shares of DETNF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DETNF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

