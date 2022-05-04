Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.54

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.54 and last traded at $125.54, with a volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

