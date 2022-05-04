Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.42

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.42 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATD.B shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.62.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

