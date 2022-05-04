Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,727 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.
CVS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. 512,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $111.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
