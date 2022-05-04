Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,727 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.57. 512,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.