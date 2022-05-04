Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.35 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

