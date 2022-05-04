Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.
Shares of MET traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.31. 3,822,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,717. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.
MetLife Profile (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.