Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$51.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.86. 63,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.05. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$39.80 and a 12-month high of C$48.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

