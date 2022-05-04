Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $754,814,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $19.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,634.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,768.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.